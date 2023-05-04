Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Kevin R. Kennedy Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BMRC opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $236.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

