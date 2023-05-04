Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 214.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

