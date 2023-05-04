BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.51

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 98477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after buying an additional 2,065,550 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 342,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

