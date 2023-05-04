Barclays Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $62.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

FIS opened at $52.86 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

