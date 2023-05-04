Barrick Gold Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$27.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$29.90.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.1849126 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.40.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

