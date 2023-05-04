Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 21,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,933,000 after buying an additional 5,405,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

GOLD opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

