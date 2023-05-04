Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Lifted by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,401,192 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,344 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $41,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 13,999,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $240,515,000 after buying an additional 4,207,164 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $101,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,798,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

