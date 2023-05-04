Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) fell 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.64. 585,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,263,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 553.04% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

