Beck Bode LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $214.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.82.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.