Beck Bode LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 161,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 690,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after buying an additional 426,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

