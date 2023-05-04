Beck Bode LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 89,761 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $276.61 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $683.23 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

