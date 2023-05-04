Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $15,807,000. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 78.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 795,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

