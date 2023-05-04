Beck Bode LLC Sells 8,646 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.