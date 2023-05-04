Beck Bode LLC Takes $651,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 4.4 %

NVO stock opened at $160.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $362.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.