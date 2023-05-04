Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.10-$12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.22 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS.

NYSE:BDX traded down $9.52 on Thursday, hitting $254.09. 559,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.33. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.44.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

