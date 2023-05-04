Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $111.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

