Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.80

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.80 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.72). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 269,311 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £209.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6,775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider John M. May bought 31,221 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £37,465.20 ($46,808.10). Corporate insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Further Reading

