Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of Belden stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.51. 405,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,674. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Belden by 96.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Belden by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 39.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.