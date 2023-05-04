Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,076.12

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,076.12 ($25.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,484 ($31.03). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,454 ($30.66), with a volume of 531,780 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.15) to GBX 2,661 ($33.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.36) to GBX 2,870 ($35.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,330 ($29.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.23) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,593.50 ($32.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,202.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,080.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,336.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,777.78%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

