Benchmark Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.94.

Shares of SAIA opened at $295.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

