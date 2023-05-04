Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.45.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BERY opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,462,000 after purchasing an additional 196,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

