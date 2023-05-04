Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 409,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $509.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berry has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.94.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BRY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

