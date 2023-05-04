B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 1,199,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -506.67%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after purchasing an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,006 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

