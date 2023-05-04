BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. BILL also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.46-1.48 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.08.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.96. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85.

Insider Activity at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, research analysts expect that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BILL by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

