bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Shares Down 1%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 8,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 983,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of bioAffinity Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

