BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

BCRX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 1,827,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

