Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $27.36 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $27.36 million and approximately $55,260.62 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00138600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00063156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026831 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003537 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

