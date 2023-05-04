Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $559.50 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $559.50 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,893.62 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00406903 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00113187 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00027083 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,364,018 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
