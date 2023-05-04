Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $630.13 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00127281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

