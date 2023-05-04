BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $586-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.07 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $14,271,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $10,672,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

