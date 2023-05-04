BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
