BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 780,292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

