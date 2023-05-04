BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

