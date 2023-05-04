BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MHD stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.