BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

