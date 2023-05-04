BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

