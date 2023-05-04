Blue Grotto Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,471 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 6.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212,531. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

