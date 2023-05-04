Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $16.10 Million Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,002 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions accounts for about 3.9% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of ACV Auctions worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $2,195,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.1 %

ACVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 388,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,319. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.40. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock worth $28,381,695. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACVA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

