Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 229,846 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 229,846 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,559. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

