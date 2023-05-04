BlueArk (BRK) Trading 0% Higher This Week

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,268.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00404947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00113157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00026630 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000901 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002563 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

