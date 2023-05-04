Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,830 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 15,769,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,869,799. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

