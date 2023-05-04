Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 120,455 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 12,069.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,455 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,947.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 384,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,675,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,515,463. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

