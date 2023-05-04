Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,592. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,187. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.



