Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 479,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,755. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

