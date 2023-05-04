Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. 143,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,240. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

