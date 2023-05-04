Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 66,885 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 99,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,037,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,998,777. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

