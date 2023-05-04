Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 66,885 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 99,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,037,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,998,777. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
