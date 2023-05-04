Blume Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 55,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,912. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

