Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,010 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 2,754,854 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $42,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 66.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after buying an additional 2,348,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 2,430,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.