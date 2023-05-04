Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,813,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,792,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

