BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Price Down 3%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 37,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 53,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $34.04 million, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

About BM Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in BM Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.