BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Price Down 3%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 37,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 53,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
BM Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a market cap of $34.04 million, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.
Institutional Trading of BM Technologies
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
Featured Stories
