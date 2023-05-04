BMO Capital Markets Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $188.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.76. 269,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.15. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

